Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.00 million.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

