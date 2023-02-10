Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 776.3% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.28.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

