Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Humana worth $128,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

