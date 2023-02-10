HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $46,915.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $46,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

HTBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 10,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $432.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

