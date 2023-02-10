Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $354.08 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Holo has a market capitalization of $354.08 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00435296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.42 or 0.28835948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00441910 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.