Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$217.7-230.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.25 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. 792,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

