Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.42-5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $150.80. 2,938,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.38.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

