Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

HLT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 483,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

