Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %
HLT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 483,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.
Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide
In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
