Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cigna by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,554,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.40. 279,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,204. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.64. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

