Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,941.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344,680. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

