Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,037. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

