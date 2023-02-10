Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 1,577,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,688. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

