Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.12. 2,450,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,515. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

