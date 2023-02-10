Highland Capital Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,785,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,548,000 after purchasing an additional 124,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $175.17. 2,557,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,082. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

