Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,641,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $49.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

