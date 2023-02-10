High Note Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 348,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

