High Note Wealth LLC Sells 17,745 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 5.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 1.27% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,974 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 97,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 873,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

