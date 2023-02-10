High Note Wealth LLC Sells 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,064,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $50.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,540.53. 60,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,419.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2,332.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

