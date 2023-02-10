High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. 282,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,260. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

