High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after buying an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $142.82. 1,286,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,921. The stock has a market cap of $385.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

