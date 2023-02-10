High Note Wealth LLC Buys 528 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. 605,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

