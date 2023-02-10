Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

