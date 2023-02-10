HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) is TCTC Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up about 28.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.72% of HF Sinclair worth $668,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,049,680 shares of company stock worth $244,099,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

