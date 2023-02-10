Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.