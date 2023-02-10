Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 491,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,598,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

