Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 491,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,598,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
