Hedera Price Reaches $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $97.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023211 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.499447 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07219478 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $106,691,221.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.