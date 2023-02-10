Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $170-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 3,215,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

