Head to Head Review: Gentera (CMPRF) vs. Its Rivals

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gentera to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,113.73

Dividends

Gentera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 67.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gentera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 738 3833 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Gentera’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gentera beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

