Head to Head Analysis: Hyve Group (ITEGY) & Its Rivals

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hyve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyve Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,123.07

Hyve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 738 3833 5964 101 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyve Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Hyve Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyve Group peers beat Hyve Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Hyve Group

(Get Rating)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.