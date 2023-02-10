HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 68.3% in January

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCWB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,808. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

