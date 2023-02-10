HC Wainwright Weighs in on Purple Biotech Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Biotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday.
Purple Biotech Price Performance
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.
See Also
