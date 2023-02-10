HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

