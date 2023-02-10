HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

