HC Wainwright Downgrades Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Neutral

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

ELYM opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYM. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

