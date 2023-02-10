HC Wainwright Downgrades Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Neutral

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
ELYM opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
