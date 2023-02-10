Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $24.69 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $1.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $36.25 or 0.00166028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

