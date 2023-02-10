Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 311,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 209,377 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 483,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 167,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

