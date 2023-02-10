Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Hamborner REIT Price Performance

HAB stock opened at €7.53 ($8.10) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $600.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.73. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of €9.45 ($10.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

