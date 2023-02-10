Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAB stock opened at €7.53 ($8.10) on Thursday. Hamborner REIT has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of €9.45 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.47.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

