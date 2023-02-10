Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

