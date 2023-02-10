Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.