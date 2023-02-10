Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $230.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.