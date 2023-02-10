Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $230.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.