Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV opened at $407.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

