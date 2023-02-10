Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.