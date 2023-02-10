Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 771.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 685,930 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,460,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBDR opened at $23.56 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

