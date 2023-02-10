Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $408.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.