Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.