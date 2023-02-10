Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $80.58. 518,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 405,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

