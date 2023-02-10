GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,797.39

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and $1,797.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005458 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

