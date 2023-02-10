Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.07. The stock had a trading volume of 743,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

