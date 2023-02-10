Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

